Alexander Ogando sets Dominican indoor 200m record in France

France.- Dominican sprinter Alexander Ogando set a new national indoor record in the 200 meters, clocking 20.69 seconds during the final of the Championnat de France Universitaire, marking a major milestone in his athletic career.

His coach, Félix Sánchez, highlighted the performance as part of Ogando’s steady development at his training academy, noting that the result reflects the athlete’s growth and consistency at the international level. Sánchez described the record as another historic achievement for Dominican athletics.

The race forms part of Ogando’s preparation for the World Indoor Championships, scheduled for March 20–22, 2026, in Kujawy, Poland, serving as a key indicator of his competitive form. Looking ahead, Sánchez emphasized that 2026 will be a demanding year, with major goals including the Santo Domingo Central American and Caribbean Games.