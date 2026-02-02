Corales Golf Course places 8th in USA Today’s best Caribbean courses

Punta Cana.- Corales Golf Course, located at Puntacana Resort, was ranked eighth in the Best Golf Course in the Caribbean category of the USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards 2026, becoming the only course in the Dominican Republic to appear on this year’s list and reinforcing the country’s reputation as a premier golf destination.

The ranking is based on an international public vote in which experts and golf enthusiasts evaluated factors such as course design, playing experience, scenery, and hospitality. The recognition highlights Corales as one of the most challenging and visually striking courses in the Caribbean.

Designed by acclaimed architect Tom Fazio, the 18-hole course features six oceanfront holes set against dramatic Caribbean cliffs, offering a distinctive and memorable playing experience. Since opening in 2010, Corales has also gained global visibility as host of the Corales Puntacana Championship, a PGA Tour event that attracts top professional golfers and international media each year.