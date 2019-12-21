Frontier will operate daily flight between Puerto Rico and Santo Domingo from April

THE AIRLINE STRENGTHENS ITS EXPANSION IN THE DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

Add 25 new nonstop routes from March 2020

Frontier Airlines will add 25 new nonstop routes from March 2020, and will also operate daily flights from San Juan (Puerto Rico) to Santo Domingo, Boston and Chicago from April.

The low-cost airline also announced that it will add three daily flights from Baltimore/Washington Thurgood Marshall International Airport to Miami and San Juan starting April 23; and San Salvador, El Salvador, on June 18.

Frontier is adding seven routes from Miami International Airport as of April, including destinations such as Austin, Guatemala City, Long Island, Ontario, San Salvador, Santo Domingo, and Trenton.

“Frontier is one of the fastest-growing airlines in the US. And we are excited to present 25 new routes that include more flights from Newark, expansion in the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico and new flights to Guatemala City and San Salvador,” Frontier senior vice president Daniel Shurz said in a statement. “We recognize the demand for affordable air travel in these communities and are proud to bring our ‘Low fares done correctly’ brand to these coveted destinations.”

Travelers flying to the New York City area will have nine new flights from Newark Liberty International Airport, including daily trips to Cancun, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Denver, Ontario, Raleigh/Durham, Santiago, Santo Domingo, and Tampa.

As for flights from Ontario, California, Frontier is adding routes to Guatemala City, Las Vegas and San Salvador.

Frontier will operate all its new flights with its fleet of Airbus A320 aircraft.

In addition, the newest Frontier base in Miami will open in March 2020 and will grow to more than 100 flight attendants and 30 pilots in the first three months. The airline’s basic commitment to South Florida will also allow flexibility when scheduling flights and greater reliability.