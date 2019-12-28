Cruise tourism has been constantly growing in the DR, according to data

PUERTO PLATA.- According to reports from the Central Bank, cruise tourism has continued to grow in the Dominican Republic, where the fate of Puerto Plata takes supremacy.

With the modern Amber Cove cruise terminal, located in Maimon Bay, in the western part of Puerto Plata, the arrival of foreign guests to “The Bride of the Atlantic” has been constantly increasing.

Official statistics ensure that the arrival of cruise ships in Puerto Plata has remained unchanged, despite the adverse consequences of the media campaign against the Dominican destination and that it affected the flow of tourists arriving by air.

Until last October of the almost culminating year 2019, a total of 836,990 cruise vacationers landed in the five Dominican tourist ports being the main pole of attraction Puerto Plata with a total of 517,645 tourists.

The Amber Cove terminal in Puerto Plata is followed by La Romana where 198,740 tourists arrived, in addition to Samana, Santo Domingo and Cap Cana, which are the five existing cruise ship ports in the country.