120K hikers visit Puerto Plata’s breathtaking cascades

Puerto Plata.- A whopping 120,000 hikers visit the 27 cascades Saltos de La Damajagua Natural Monument in 2019, or 4% more than during the same period in 2018.

The administrator Roberto Luis Gómez said that the ecotourism attraction located in the western part of the province increasingly receives visitors for the ninth consecutive year.

“The economic income from visits to the Saltos de La Damajagua Natural Monument allowed significant improvements within the area of public use, among them the total construction of the first section of the trail, the production of clean energy through of solar panels and the construction of pedestrian bridges,” Gomez said.

He added that 400,000 square meters of land were acquired for conservation purposes around the cascades.