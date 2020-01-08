Clinton: Dominican Republic is a safe tourism destination

Santo Domingo.- Former United States president, Bill Clinton, on Tue. said the Dominican Republic is a safe destination for tourism and calls on its citizens to visit the Caribbean country without fear.

Clinton said he has always felt safe in the Dominican Republic, “This nation is well managed and the people involved in the tourism industry are doing a good job.”

The former US president made the statement during a visit to Playa Grande Golf & Ocean Club, in Rio San Juan in Dominican Republic’s Northeast.