Dominican Republic to defend tourism title at Madrid fair

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic will be present with 57 national companies in the 40th international tourism fair FITUR, from January 22 to 26, 2020, where its tourism leadership in the Caribbean will be reaffirmed.

The Dominican delegation will be headed by Tourism minister Francisco Javier García, who said that this scenario is a platform to reinforce the work done by the institution so that more European tourists visit this country.

“The Ministry of Tourism works hard to continue being the leader of tourism in the Caribbean. And participation in international fairs such as FITUR is part of our work and promotion strategy,” said the official.

Destination

The director of the Tourist Promotion Office (OPT) for Spain & Portugal, Karyna Font-Bernard, said that “Dominican Republic attends FITUR this year with the purpose of highlighting the great attraction of all its regions and that is why our stand will be shown as the mosaic of tourist experiences in a destination that has everything, as our slogan says and this can be verified by the millions of tourists who visit us.”