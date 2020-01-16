A US$56.6M kickoff to develop Dominican Republic’s most coveted beach

Santo Domingo.- The Government on Thursday unveiled the tourism development Master Plan for Pedernales province (southwest), home to Dominican Republic’s most coveted beach.

It announced that tenders for real estate development projects will start no later than April this year.

Presidency chief of staff, Gustavo Montalvo, said they expect the terms of reference to be ready by March to start tenders for projects for hotels, the marina and other private tourism development ventures.

In a National Palace press conference, Montalvo said that govt. investment in the first phase could reach as much as RD$3.0 billion (US$56.6 million).

He said once the Master Plan and the marketing plan are approved, the terms of reference for the tenders will be disclosed.

He said foreign companies have expressed strong interest in developing Pedernales into a tourist destination. “The area has already been visited by 12 groups of investors and the proposal to develop the destination will be formally presented to international investors at the Madrid Tourism Fair (Fitur).”

He noted that Bahía de las Águilas beach, Ecotourism and other areas will continue to be places of free access and use for all public. “Tourism real estate projects will be developed mainly in Cabo Rojo and Pedernales.”