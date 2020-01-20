Nearly 190,000 Russian tourists visited Dominican Rep. in 2019

Santo Domingo.- Nearly 190,000 Russian tourists visited the Dominican Republic during 2019 through national airports, according to Immigration authorities at Las Americas International Airport.

The statistics reveal that the months with the most visitors from that nation to the country were January with 25,062, November 24,774, March 20,233, October with 19,362, and February with 19,931 tourists.

Followed by April in which 18,013 Russian visitors entered, September with 15,256, while in August tourists from that nation who arrived in Dominican territory were 13,993 and in July 12,449.