Electric carts for horse-drawn carriages in Colonial City

Santo Domingo.- National District mayor, David Collado said Tuesday said it will replace the horse-drawn carriages with electric carts for rides in the Colonial City.

He said the initiative aims to improve the conditions of the horses used in floats, which, he has observed “with concern and sadness.”

“They have already given a lot to the city and need a retirement. That is why we reached the agreement to take out the horses, which will be taken to the veterinarian and instead we will be delivering electric carts so that this measure does not affect their livelihood or the experience of tourists,” Collado tweeted.