Minimum impact for Caribbean tourism by the coronavirus

The Caribbean is not noticing the global tourist crisis due to the coronavirus, which continues to attract tourists because of its great attractiveness of the temperatures, both in the Dominican Republic, Cuba and Cancun.

Obviously, the aforementioned nations have issued certain restrictions for the virus but still remain desirable for tourists from other climates.

In that sense, Iberia confirms that it maintains its operation to the Caribbean without alterations and without incidents, in the same line as the rest of the airlines that fly to the region and even their prices to fly not only have not dropped but in some cases, they are far above usual.

Air Europa has also maintained the same pricing policy. The Globalia airline does not make discounts as in its European destinations, where hysteria has touched the airlines.

The main reason is that, as shown by data from the World Health Organization (WHO), the incidence of coronavirus in America is lower than in other latitudes, according to Preferente.com.

According to the WHO, in America, a little more than 119 patients who have contracted the virus are reported. Argentina (1), Brazil (2), Chile (1), Ecuador (7), Mexico (5), Dominican Republic (2), plus the French overseas territories, San Bartolomé (1) and San Martín (2).

Dominican Republic

The Dominican Republic faces the situation very calmly after detecting two cases of coronavirus that is in the process of recovery.

The 62-year-old Italian patient who tested positive for coronavirus is in the Ramón de Lara military hospital, at the San Isidro Air Base, fully controlled.

And a 70-year-old woman from the Quebec area in Canada is currently in an isolation room at the Ramón de Lara military hospital.

Quintana Roo

The Tourism Promotion Council of Quintana Roo (CPTQ) has recalled that there is no alert or recommendation not to travel to the Mexican Caribbean and that there are no cases of infected. In a digital conference with almost nine hundred professionals in the tourism sector among tour operators, hotel chains, airlines and travel agencies, the general director of CPTQ, Flota Ocampo.

The Tourism Promotion Council of Quintana Roo has insisted that the challenge is to avoid negative information and has urged information by official sources highlighting the tourism sector that transmits confidence in the security of destinations such as Cancun, Playa Mujeres, Riviera Maya, Holbox, or Cozumel, where you can enjoy vacations without risks.

Cuba

Cuba remains for the moment without cases of coronavirus, as the Cuban media stress, which reminds us that nobody is free of the virus. Cuba has reinforced surveillance and epidemiological control in international airports, ports, and marinas.

At the José Martí Airport, several toilets, in white coats, intercept travelers before they go to the baggage claim area. Migration officials ask if they have recently traveled to Italy, South Korea, China or some other Asian country. All travelers must fill out a form where they are asked from their origin until they have a fever or cough, they must also leave their contact information and a signature, according to the newspaper 14ymedio.com