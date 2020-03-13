PGA TOUR postpones Los Corales Punta Cana Resort & Club Championship on coronavirus

The event, originally scheduled for March 23-29, will be postponed until further notice, with a view to providing rescheduling details.

Punta Cana, La Altagracia, Dominican Republic, March 12, 2020.- Due to new travel measures adopted by the United States government and possible logistical inconveniences associated with international travel by players and staff, which limit the ability to organize this event, PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan announced during a press conference the decision to postpone the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship until further notice.

He indicated that the sport venue will be postponed, and from now on, details on a rescheduling will be provided, as new reports on the development of the situation are obtained.

The executives of the PGA TOUR and Puntacana Resort & Club expressed that the measure arises with the interest of prioritizing the health and safety of the tournament players, collaborators, partners, volunteers, fans and all those associated with the PGA TOUR.

He also noted that the organization is in constant communication with the local health authorities in each market in which the PGA TOUR tournaments are played, and they monitor the information provided by the Center for Disease Control (CDC), the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United States Department of State.

Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship and PGA TOUR thank all their allies and reiterate their commitment to keep the public informed about the news of the third edition of the tournament.