Air Europa will resume flights to the Dominican Republic in July with fares from 289 euros

Air Europa will resume operations from June 22 within Spain and from July to other countries in Europe, the US, America, and the Caribbean.

To incentivize travel and stimulate demand, the company has launched a series of low-cost rates for the summer that include flights to the Caribbean and South America from € 219 and € 239 (US $241-$263) respectively.

With the motto “Your horizon opens. Plan your summer ”the Spanish airline inaugurates its return to heaven with prices that are difficult to find in high season and with discounts of up to 40% and free changes.

Its objective is none other than to fuel the desire to travel after months of confinement during the highest peaks of the pandemic and it does so with attractive prices on transoceanic flights from Madrid that range from 99 euros for the journey to Miami or New York, 219 euros to Panama or 259 euros to Cancun, Mexico.

Flights to Havana, Cuba, are from 279 euros, while to Punta Cana, Dominican Republic tickets start at 289 euros (US $318) each way.

For the Brazilian destinations of Salvador de Bahia and Fortaleza, the rates are from 249 euros and Recife from 239 euros.

Large capitals also enjoy reduced rates: Lima (239 euros), Asunción (289 euros), Sao Paulo (239 euros), Bogotá (249 euros), and Buenos Aires (279 euros).

Among the conditions of the promotion, the company explains that it is priced per way, buying roundtrip until June 21, 2020, and with a long-distance flight period from June 1 to December 10, 2020, last return included.