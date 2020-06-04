Air Europa will resume flights in the Dominican Republic from July 16

Air Europa will restart its operations in the Dominican Republic from July 16 with three weekly flights Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday from Las Americas International Airport and Punta Cana International Airport to meet the travel needs of passengers.

The Globalia Group’s air division said it reaffirmed its commitment to the safety of its passengers and collaborators “by reinforcing its strict security measures and adopting new ones, in line with the protocols and recommendations of EASA (European Union Aviation Safety Agency) and AESA ( State Aviation Safety Agency), and in continuous collaboration with local health authorities; to re-establish its activity, guaranteeing clients maximum tranquility and confidence,” the division said in a statement.

Likewise, they reported that customers have the flexibility to make date changes without paying an additional cost, only paying the price difference in the event that the new date is not available on the reserved rate.

With these actions, Air Europa promotes to all its users the necessary peace of mind when preparing their trip, guaranteeing the safety of its passengers.