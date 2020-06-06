Lifestyle announces reopening in Dominican Republic for August 1

Puerto Plata. -The Lifestyle Group, the main tourist center on the north coast of the country, will restart its operations on August 1, as announced by the group’s president and vice president, Markus and Anja Wischenbart, who assured that the reopening will be carried out under all measures. of health and safety that establish the protocols to guarantee the well-being of its guests and collaborators.

“From the first of August we will receive all our visitors again with the same love as always and applying all the necessary measures to guarantee their well-being,” they reported.

They recalled that the Lifestyle Group and Preverisk Group, a global leader in auditing, consulting and training solutions for the tourism industry, operating in 22 countries and 65 destinations; They work hand in hand in the elaboration and application of a protocol that will guarantee the health and well-being of tourists and staff.

“They are innovative initiatives focused on the development of guidelines in the new operating processes necessary in the current international crisis of covid 19” they reported on the matter.

Markus and Anja Wischenbart explained that the objective is to strengthen confidence in the destination of Puerto Plata in an imminent post-pandemic scenario, providing the highest levels of guarantees in the field of health and safety of tourists, members of operational teams and base personnel.

Markus and Anja Wischenbart were confident that the Dominican tourism industry will resume its growth and that it will continue to be the favorite destination for millions of tourists from all over the world.