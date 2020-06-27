American Airlines, “very excited” to resume flights to the DR on July 7

AA operates flights to Santo Domingo, Puerto Plata, Santiago and Punta Cana

It applies rigorous measures to guarantee passenger health safety before the Covid-19

American Airlines has reported that it has a long-term commitment to the Dominican Republic, celebrating the 45th anniversary of its operations in the country this year. “We are very excited about the return of our operations to the country on July 7, summarizing our flights to Santo Domingo, Puerto Plata, Santiago, and Punta Cana.”

Through a statement, the airline expresses its understanding of the fundamental role it plays in the communities it serves, connecting families and loved ones, transporting vital goods, and supporting trade and tourism, which are key to recovery and economic growth in the region.

“Although much has changed in recent months, the well-being of our clients, team members, and the communities we serve continue to be of great importance to us. The American medical and security team has been working closely with US and international authorities, as well as public health officials, to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” the company says.

They state that they are following strict cleaning procedures that meet or exceed the guidelines of the United States Center for Disease Control ( CDC ). At the airport, they have increased the frequency of cleaning of areas under their control, including boarding gates, ticket counters, passenger service counters, luggage service offices, and restrooms for team members.

American is also using directionals to support social distancing at boarding gates and ticket counters.

Onboard its aircraft, American uses a disinfectant approved by the United States Environmental Protection Agency ( EPA ) throughout the cabin. These measures are in addition to the extensive cleaning procedures American adopted in early March, which included additional touchpoints in the cabin, increased availability of hand sanitizer and sanitizing wipes for crew members, and expanded nebulization with an EPA-registered hospital-grade disinfectant in all public areas.

In addition, all mainline flight aircraft, and most of its regional aircraft, are equipped with High-Efficiency Particle Air Filters (HEPA). “The cabin air in all of our aircraft changes approximately 15 to 30 times per hour, or once every two to four minutes, similar to the standard for hospitals. Additionally, we have modified our food and beverage services to limit interactions between our passengers and our flight attendants.”

“For customers looking for greater flexibility, we have eliminated exchange rates. Also, we are recognizing the loyalty of our AAdvantage® frequent flyer program partners by extending their elite status until January 31, 2022, and lowering their elite status ratings for this year,” American Airlines said in the statement.