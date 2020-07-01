What will happen if a passenger with coronavirus arrives now that airports have opened in DR?

Given the reopening today of national and international flights, the Minister of Public Health explained what is the procedure to follow, in case a passenger arrives in the Dominican Republic with symptoms of the coronavirus.

“A traveler who arrives positive, goes immediately to the health system and the established protocols will be applied,” said Rafael Sánchez Cárdenas during a virtual press conference.

He added that if a positive, but asymptomatic person arrives, they can choose to have house arrest.

The Minister of Public Health, Dr. Rafael Sánchez Cárdenas. External source.

“In cases of positivity, a traveling patient who is practically asymptomatic, even if he tests positive, may be confined to the home, but fundamentally isolation and forty … When positivity is accompanied by the need for hospitalization, then the patients will be transferred to the country’s care centers, in order to receive the medical care they require, “said the official.

On the DR-Haiti border. Sánchez Cárdenas said that they hope that in the next meeting with the President of the Republic, Danilo Medina, the additional measures that they should take as a precaution before the opening of the Dominican-Haitian border will be announced.

“We have strengthened the provincial directorates there, with enough supplies to maintain the border region,” he said.