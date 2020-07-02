Flyers arrive at Dominican subjected to rigorous checks

Santo Domingo.- At the reopening of air travel, passengers arriving at Las Americas International Airport (AILA) are subjected to rigorous checks to detect possible cases of COVID-19, at points set up from the door of the plane to the Customs area.

Diario Libre reports that air operations resumed Wednesday morning in at least six national airports, after almost four months of commercial flights suspended In the heels of the pandemic.

The first flight received at Las Americas terminal was Jet Blue 1637, departing from San Juan, Puerto Rico, with 34 passengers on board. Its arrival was scheduled for 7:53am but landed at the airport 15 minutes earlier.