Dominican Republic hotels reduce their local rates by up to 70%

Hotels are reducing their stay rates by up to 70% less to attract customers from the local market in times of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The strategy seeks to boost demand, which is almost nil in these first weeks after the opening of the tourism sector on July 1 and with a still-low arrival of international tourists.

The offers have discounts of 30, 50 and 70%.

The president of the Association of Tour Operators (Opetur), Elizabeth Tovar, explained that with this reduction in prices, hoteliers are promoting Dominicans to go to hotels to build trust and to confirm that they are safe places and that there are security protocols and of hygiene to avoid contagions.

He said that the official government protocols were delivered very late, one day before the international flights were to open and the authorities had to take into account that it takes time to adapt and train employees in this regard.

However, he said that the sector follows international guidelines and has already been applying protocols.

Tovar indicated that they expect a slow recovery in the sector and an increase in demand “little by little,” especially after the end of the presidential elections.

He also explained that there are still restrictions and closings in the complementary tourist offer, such as visiting museums or islands, which makes it difficult to sell the DR destination, since tourists come to know the country, not hotels.

Opetur brings together 32 tour operators that specialize in the international market.