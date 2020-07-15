Rainieri family meets West Kardashian couple on their visit to Punta Cana, DR

Over the weekend the American rapper Kanye West and his wife, the famous model Kim Kardashian, came to visit the country to enjoy the tourist area of Punta Cana, where, while enjoying a game of polo at the Puntacana Resort & Club, Their experiences were captured and the images went viral on social networks.

The meeting was organized by Juan Tomás Díaz, husband of Paola Rainieri, daughter of the Punta Cana developer magnate and president of the Hotel and Tourism Association ( Asonahores ) Frank Rainieri.

The celebrity couple enjoyed the charms of the country in a luxurious eight-bedroom villa in the exclusive Corales Puntacana. They also savored the warm spring waters of the area amidst the media coverage.

The presence of the famous couple drew a lot of attention to the country, in the midst of the situations experienced by the pandemic, where the tourism sector is opening its doors in stages.