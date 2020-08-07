Flights from the United States to the DR continue normally despite a measure from the Department of State

Las Americas Airport, DR

The United States’ measure of recommending its citizens not to travel to the Dominican Republic, due to the advance of Covid-19, has not affected reservations or the operation of flights from Las Americas International Airport to the United States.

“Flight reservations in airlines and operations to and from cities in the United States remain normal,” emphasized Luis José López Mena, corporate director of Communication of Dominican Airports XXI Aerodom.

The Aerodom executive explained that for this Friday there are some 21 flight operations scheduled to and from the United States through the Las Américas International Airport.

He indicated that these flights will be operated by American Airlines, JetBlue, Spirit Airlines, Delta, and United.

“What we want to clarify is that so far the alert issued by the United States embassy in the country, to warn its citizen that they should not travel to the Dominican Republic due to the increase in cases of the virus, it has not affected commercial flights,” He added.

He specified that the airport’s Flight Operations department has not been notified of any cancellation of reservations and much less of flights to that nation.

The United States Embassy in Santo Domingo asked its citizens not to travel to the Dominican Republic due to the increase in Covid-19 cases in recent weeks.

The diplomatic legation points out that in the country there is currently a Level 4 Health Notice “due to the pandemic,” which has already left 1,259 dead and 77,709 infected.

In a statement published on its website, the Embassy indicates that medical assistance in the Dominican Republic is seriously reduced, with many hospitals almost or totally at their maximum capacity, limited beds in Intensive Care Units, and an increased risk of exposure to the COVID-19 from hospitalized patients.

López Mena clarified that there is no restriction against Dominican passengers who travel to Miami, to undergo forty 14 days, but rather to citizens who come from other cities within the United States.

All persons entering Florida from tri-state areas such as New York, Connecticut, and New Jersey must isolate or quarantine themselves for a period of 14 days from the time of entry or the duration of presence in Florida.

According to reports, people who do not comply with this measure will be fined a monetary sum equivalent to $10,000 dollars.

However, Dominican passengers traveling to Miami, Florida from the Dominican Republic are exempt from the sanitary measure announced by the authorities of the State of Florida with the aim of stopping the progressive progress that Covid-19 has in that city.