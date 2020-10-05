AMResorts reopens two all-inclusive hotels in the Dominican Republic

Apple Leisure Group’s AMResorts subsidiary has reopened two of its hotels in the Dominican Republic, Caribbean Journal has learned.

The company has relaunched both the Dreams Dominicus La Romana and Dreams Punta Cana.

Both of the properties began welcoming guests again over the weekend.

“We are eager to continue to reenergize travel to the Dominican Republic and safely welcome guests back to their favorite beachside destinations this month, beginning with the latest reopenings of Dreams Dominicus La Romana and DreamsPunta Cana,” said Gonzalo del Peón, President of AMResorts. “Within a few more weeks, AMResortswill has eight luxury resorts back online in the country, with more on the way, all ready to offer the highest level of service and quality, plus best-in-class safety and hygiene protocols to support traveler confidence this winter season.

The 488-room Dreams Dominicus La Romana has amenities, including four pools, ten dining concepts, and eight bars.

The 620-room Dreams Punta Cana is set on Macao Beach in the heart of more astounding Punta Cana.

AMResorts is planning more Dominican Republic reopening over the next few months.

The next AMResorts property to reopen will be the Zoetry Agua Punta Cana resort, which will reopen on Oct. 13, followed by the Dreams Palm Beach Punta Cana on Oct. 14 and the Sunscape Puerto Plata resort on Oct. 16.

The Secrets Royal Beach Punta Cana is reopening on Oct. 31.

For more, visit AMResorts.