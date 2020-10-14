Hoteliers, very optimistic after Abinader’s visit to Puerto Plata

THEY SAY THEY ARE SATISFIED WITH THE MEASURES ACQUIRED

The two-day stay of the president, Luis Abinader, in Puerto Plata has generated expectations among business people in the destination’s tourism sector. The confidence increased when Edmundo Aja, president of the Hodelpa hotel chain, said he was satisfied with the measures being carried out by the Head of State and the Minister of Tourism, David Collado, to recover the country’s beaten tourism industry.

“We all welcome the actions proposed to support new flights to our destination so that Puerto Plata has the air connectivity that allows it to save the 2020-2021 winter season,” he said.

He reported that he raised with the president about the urgent need to recover the repositioning of the destination in the North American market and the completion of the tourist highway and the de-urbanization of Sosúa Beach.

“All the projects for Puerto Plata proposed by Mitur and the president have filled us with optimism. We are aware that we are facing an unprecedented national and global challenge. Still, we are confident that the actions that the authorities are taking will lead us to a speedy recovery,” the businessman stressed.

Meanwhile, Mileyka Brugal, executive of the Blue JackTar hotel in Playa Dorada, said that she noticed a lot of interest in the president in recovering the jobs that have been lost in the industry as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“He-Abinader- was willing to speed up new projects, always within the framework of the law, for recovery,” he said, according to Diario Libre.

On the other hand, the president of the Sustainable Development Association of Sosúa ( ADSS ), Andrés Pastoriza, understands that President Abinader’s intentions to relaunch tourism in Puerto Plata and the North Coast are real.

“It was different. I think the time has come for Sosúa, Cabarete, and the rest of the province of Puerto Plata,” he considered.