Amhsa Marina reopens its hotel Casa Marina Beach & Reef in Sosúa, Puerto Plata

Amhsa Marina Hotels & Resorts reopened last Friday, October 23, the Casa Marina Beach & Reef hotel in Puerto Plata, Sosua.

The ceremony was carried out with the proper security protocols and began with the welcoming remarks by Luis López, president of the hotel chain, in a ceremony attended by company executives.

During his speech, Lopez said that a series of measures were developed to guarantee the safety of visitors and hotel employees, in addition to the implementation of the protocol regulations required by the Health authorities and the Ministry of Tourism.

“Casa Marina Beach & Reef has different recreational spaces that allow the distancing and relaxation of both guests and employees,” he said.

The event closed with the ribbon cutting with the first guests that the hotel receives after the closing.

The chain, due to reopening, is offering a discounted rate, the first child-free and free cancellation.