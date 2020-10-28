Collado: “Tourism is in a clear process of recovery, especially in the eastern DR”

The tourism sector is in a clear recovery process, especially in the country’s eastern region, where flights and the flow of tourists are experiencing a dizzying takeoff, said the Minister of Tourism, David Collado.

He explained that the government “concentrated on practical and precise points” and applied a health protocol that contemplates Covid-19 insurance measures for tourists.

He said that the official measures “have allowed passing from 5% to 60%” of occupation during the weekends in the hotels of the East, and he emphasized that for November, 90 daily flights are projected in the airport of Punta Cana, thanks to “a coordinated effort between the public and private sector.”

Collado highlighted the efforts of the government and praised the steps being taken to revive tourism. He expressed that the sector will emerge strengthened from the crisis and have new development opportunities in the East and throughout the Dominican Republic.

According to El Nuevo Diario, the official made his statements while participating in the startup of work on the Iberostar Heritage Hotel in the Colonial City.