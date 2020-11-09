Ferries del Caribe resumes operations between the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico

Passengers must abide by security protocols.

The service started this past Sunday.

The maritime passenger transportation company Ferries del Caribe reported this past Sunday that after eight months without navigating due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this Sunday, November 8, it has resumed its operations between the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico.

“We can celebrate that we will finally meet again from Sunday, November 8, to create indelible memories and unite so many families who have not seen each other for months. We are more than ready to resume travel with passengers, after obtaining the endorsement of the Department of Health of Puerto Rico, the CDC, the Government of the Dominican Republic, and all relevant agencies,” indicates the communication posted on the company’s website ( ferriesdelcaribe.com).

“We recognize the importance and the need for our method of transportation between Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, but it was everyone’s obligation to stay home. Everyone at Ferries del Caribe is happy and looking forward to receiving everyone on board with the proper health protocols. Ensuring the safety and well-being of all our guests and the crew is our priority,” the note details.

Ferries del Caribe communicated the security measures that have been reinforced and implemented in the travel processes. “The new health and safety measures apply to all areas from the moment you book, during the journey, and until you arrive at your destination. It is of utmost importance that all guests follow and adhere to established protocols for general well-being,” he said.

Passengers must comply with all security protocols, physical distancing, and the company is committed to applying greater sanitation measures and having medical resources.