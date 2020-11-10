Biggest tourist region warns against traffic chaos

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic Hotels and Tourism Association (Asonahores) on Sat. asked the Transit (Intrant) authority to organize tourist transport in the Verón-Punta Cana municipal district.

The East Region Hotels and Tourism Projects Association (Asoleste) and the La Altagracia Tourism Cluster also backed the request.

They said that the Intrant must act and ensure that the regulations established are respected to avoid the intervention of unauthorized operators to offer taxi services in that community, whose presence may create unwanted situations.

In a statement they warn: the presence of unauthorized taxi services could create conflicts and unnecessary complications that affect the positive projection that the tourism sector needs in the municipal district and affect the image of the country at a time when what is needed is to show the best face to the world.