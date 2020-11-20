Encouraging news for DR: US improves travel alert to the country

STATE DEPARTMENT REPORTS THAT THE DR HAS RESUMED TRANSPORTATION AND COMMERCIAL OPTIONS

“Being in category 3 in the US means an advantage for the country,” said Minister David Collado

The measure is key to reactivate Dominican tourism.

The United States Department of State improved the level of alert that it had previously issued for the Dominican Republic, in which it recommended that Americans not travel to the country alleging a high spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Through a notification posted on its website, the agency indicated that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ( CDC ) issued a level 3 travel health advisory for the country due to the disease.

CDC’s report notes that the DR has lifted the requests to stay at home and has resumed some transportation options and commercial operations.

Being in category 3 in the US means “an advantage” for the country because, according to the Minister of Tourism, David Collado, “previously it was recommended that US citizens not travel to the Dominican Republic as a measure to contain the spread of COVID-19.”

“The announced improvement places us in an advantageous position compared to the alerts currently facing the rest of the region,” the minister said on his Twitter account.

“Good news! The United States Department of State improved today, Thursday, November 19, the alert level that it had previously issued for the Dominican Republic. This department publishes alert levels for its citizens when traveling to other countries,” Collado posted.