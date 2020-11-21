The United States warns its citizens to reconsider traveling to the Dominican Republic because of Covid-19 and crime

Santo Domingo, DR

The U.S. State Department’s Bureau of Consular Affairs has warned U.S. citizens to reconsider traveling to the Dominican Republic because of health, safety, and security measures related to the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).

In a notice posted on its website this Thursday, November 19, the agency said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a Level 3 travel health advisory for the country due to the disease.

It refers that the Dominican Republic has lifted requests to stay home and has resumed some transportation options and commercial operations.

There are 136,183 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the country, and 2,301 people have died.

Improvement

Being in the US category 3 means “an advantage” for the country because, according to Tourism Minister David Collado, “previously US citizens were advised not to travel to the Dominican Republic as a measure to contain the spread of COVID-19.”

“The announced improvement puts us in an advantageous position concerning the alerts that the rest of the region is currently facing,” the minister said on his Twitter account.

“Good news! The U.S. Department of State today, Thursday, November 19, improved the alert level it had previously issued for the Dominican Republic. This department publishes the alert levels for its citizens when they travel to other countries,” Collado said.

Previously, U.S. citizens were advised not to travel to the Dominican Republic to contain the spread of COVID-19. The announced improvement puts us at an advantage over the alerts currently facing the rest of the region. pic.twitter.com/aNdddDhSBv

– David Collado (@DavidColladoM) November 19, 2020

Crime

The U.S. notice also refers to the crime that prevails in the Dominican Republic and recommends U.S. citizens to act with caution.

It notes that violent crime, including armed robbery, homicide, and sexual assault, is a concern throughout the country.

It notes that the wide availability of weapons, the use of and trade in illicit drugs, and a weak criminal justice system contribute to the high level of crime on a broader scale.

Recommendations

Among the recommendations that the United States makes to its citizens is to be aware of their environment; not physically resist any theft attempt; not to show signs of wealth, such as expensive watches or jewelry.