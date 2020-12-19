OPT of Germany, Switzerland and Austria, “very comfortable” with Dominican Republic protocols

Fourteen representatives of tour operator companies, specialized tourism press, influencers, and travel experts from Germany, Switzerland, and Austria visited the Dominican Republic, the most popular vacation destination in the Caribbean.

Accompanied by Petra Cruz, director of Europe and Tourism Promotion Office ( OPT ) Germany, and in cooperation with Edelweiss Air, the participants confirmed that all the health and safety protocols established by President Luis Abinader and the Minister of Tourism are being met, David Collado.

In addition to the hotel visits, during which the health protocols that are being applied were explained and part of the Responsible Tourism Reactivation Plan, the group enjoyed a varied program of activities, according to a Mitur statement.

André Urban, from the travel agency group TSS Touristik, expressed his satisfaction with the health protocols in place. “I am very pleased to see that long-distance travel works well in this extraordinary time, respecting sanitation measures, it is a great example of this destination.”

Katja Menegazzi from the Kuoni Group in Switzerland is also excited. “The Dominican Republic is taking the pandemic very seriously, so the measures adopted by the government are being applied very conscientiously. I felt completely at ease, and therefore I would recommend the destination.”

“There was something for everyone! It was a lot of fun,” said Mathias Wimmer from TUI Austria, referring to the comprehensive program of activities and the great diversity of tourism offers that the Dominican Republic has.

The director of the OPT in Germany, Petra Cruz, said she was “happy to have been able to show the participants my beautiful country, especially now, it is important to show that vacations in the Dominican Republic are wonderfully possible with compliance with the protocols certified by the Bureau. Veritas contained in the successful “Responsible Tourism Recovery Plan” and that the tourism sector as a whole is doing everything possible to ensure compliance with them to protect locals and guests,” she said.

Cruz expressed that with the new Condor flight connections from Frankfurt (3 weekly frequencies to Punta Cana and a combined Santo Domingo / Puerto Plata flight ) from this December 18 and the 3 Edelweiss frequencies from Zurich to Punta Cana, it is expected that more travelers can experience first-hand the versatility of the popular Caribbean destination.

An adventure-filled journey in the multifaceted island state

In the organized excursions and the many beaches, the participants were able to know the varied destination, visiting Saona Island in the Parque Nacional del Este’s nature reserve. At the same time, the next day’s program included an excursion to the impressive Round Mountain with 360-degree views of the lush green landscape and the two Redonda and Limón lagoons.

Accompanied by local guides, a horseback ride along the beach and a typical Dominican lunch with rice, beans, fresh fish and seafood, brought the participants closer to the culture and joy of the Creoles. The stay was completed on the last day with a visit to the Casa de Campo Resort & Villas vacation complex in La Romana, with its championship golf courses, the Altos de Chavón artists’ village, and its own marina. “The program was exciting and varied.

Travel in the new normal

Upon arriving at the Punta Cana airport, they underwent a rapid breath test, which is a first for this form and provides reliable results within minutes. During several visits to hotels, participants were shown how broad health protocols are applied in practice, from disinfection of suitcases and hands to strict regulations on wearing masks, distancing, and regular temperature measurements.

At the partner hotels, where participants The Westin Puntacana Resort & Club, Majestic Mirage Punta Cana, and TRS Turquesa stayed, participants were finally able to experience the sanitation protocols first-hand: For example, a hygienic seal on the door testifies that the rooms were cleaned and disinfected. Simultaneously, a current 50% occupancy limit leaves plenty of room for meeting distance specifications at the facility. First-rate facilities and impeccable service accompany all this!