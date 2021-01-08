Abinader seeks a solution to open restaurants without affecting health

THE PRESIDENT MET WITH THE TOURISM CABINET AND ASONAHORES WITH THAT OBJECTIVE

Public and private sector work strategies so that these centers can operate

The government emphasizes the health of the population comes first

President Luis Abinader met with the Cabinet of Tourism, Public Health, and representatives of the Association of Hotels and Tourism of the Dominican Republic ( Asonahores ), intending to find a solution to the situation that restaurants and centers of sale of fast food after the coronavirus.

The information was offered on his Twitter account by the Minister of Tourism, David Collado, who assured that they are trying to implement strategies so that these establishments can function without endangering their customers’ health.

“That they can function without endangering the health of our people and bearing in mind the limitations resulting from this pandemic. That is why we are here, listening to them and working together, as never before, for the benefit of all,” Collado wrote.

Recently, Abinader said that the Government’s only objective is to lower contagion levels because although it desires that all sectors open, health comes first.

According to the most recent report by the Central Bank on the tourist flow, the arrival of foreign visitors to the country registered a drop of 44.18% in December 2020, compared to the same period in 2019.

Some 348,464 tourists arrived in the country last December, compared to 624,268 who did so in the same month of 2019.