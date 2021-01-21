Demand for real estate tourism shoots upward in Samaná

Since the opening of the tourism sector in the Dominican Republic in July of last year, the province of Samaná, due to the variety of accommodations, has managed to position itself as one of the favorites for tourists, mainly with significant demand in real estate tourism.

Projects of apartments, villas, ecolodges, boutique hotels have been maintained with high occupancy, all applying the health and safety protocols recommended by the central government such as the Ministry of Public Health (MSP) and the Ministry of Tourism ( Mitur ).

Another booming sector is nautical tourism; starting the high season, the Puerto Bahía Marina has received the visit of luxurious and modern mega yachts of up to 221 feet. Recreational boats, fishing boats, and sailboats of up to 84 feet have also arrived from different Caribbean marinas.

Likewise, it was reported through a statement that sailors have shown admiration for the variety of activities they can carry out around the bay.

Among the most frequented is the excursion to Los Haitises National Park, anchoring in Cayo Levantado and snorkeling, fishing just a few miles out of the bay, visiting the different beaches in the area spotting humpback whales.

It is also emphasized that Samaná is the tourist destination with the lowest incidence and lowest fatality rate during the pandemic.