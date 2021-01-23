The US reiterates that it will request a negative COVID test to enter and leave that country as of January 26

Effective January 26, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) added the requirement for a negative COVID-19 test for all passengers two years and older entering the United States.

This was reported through a video shared on the Twitter social network, the US embassy in the Dominican Republic. It indicates that for the passenger to board the flight, the airlines will require written documentation or, in electronic form, a negative coronavirus test.

The Consul General of the United States Embassy in Santo Domingo, William Swaney, added that said test must be carried out within 72 hours before the flight.

William Swaney explained in the audiovisual that evaluation must be PCR or antigen, and not an antibody.