The US reiterates that it will request a negative COVID test to enter and leave that country as of January 26
Santo Domingo Embassy Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic Pamela Burton
Effective January 26, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) added the requirement for a negative COVID-19 test for all passengers two years and older entering the United States.
This was reported through a video shared on the Twitter social network, the US embassy in the Dominican Republic. It indicates that for the passenger to board the flight, the airlines will require written documentation or, in electronic form, a negative coronavirus test.
The Consul General of the United States Embassy in Santo Domingo, William Swaney, added that said test must be carried out within 72 hours before the flight.
William Swaney explained in the audiovisual that evaluation must be PCR or antigen, and not an antibody.
A partir del 26 de enero, los Centros para el Control y Prevención de Enfermedades (CDC) agregaron el requisito de una prueba negativa de Covid-19 para todos los pasajeros de dos años o más que entren a los Estados Unidos. pic.twitter.com/YyIQ8XM6Jr
— EmbajadaUSAenRD (@EmbajadaUSAenRD) January 22, 2021