American introduces health passport on international flights

American Airlines with the Verifly health passport seeks to expedite travel to the United States. Initially, it was implemented for Chile. It expanded its coverage to Colombia, Jamaica, El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras. As of Saturday, January 23, it will be available for trips from all international destinations.

American explains that it is a measure in support of the decision made by the United States Government that all passengers older than two years who travel to the country, from anywhere in the world, must present a negative result in the COVID-test. 19, which has to be done within three days before the flight departs. The US airline introduced this app so that travelers can provide negative test results for (COVID-19) and other complete documents required for international travel to the United States.

“We are expanding our work with Verifly to rapidly evolve the use of the application and facilitate international travel for our customers,” said Julie Rath, vice president of Customer Experience at American. “We support the implementation of the measure requiring Covid-19 testing for travelers to the United States, and we want to do everything possible to make travel a seamless experience for customers. We have received positive feedback on the app so far, and we hope that more customers will have the opportunity to use it. ”

As reported by REPORTUR.co, at the beginning of December 2020, American Airlines incorporated the Verifly digital application in South America for flights between Miami and Chile. (American includes digital health application in South America).

Customers traveling to Chile were the first travelers in South America to access Lets Get Checked, a Covid-19 testing option at home. “As we have continued to resume our operations in Latin America and the Caribbean, we have been looking for ways to simplify the travel experience for our clients. Our coronavirus testing program and our digital application are essential tools that will help our customers return to the skies,” said Juan Carlos Liscano, Vice President of Operations for Miami, the Caribbean, and Latin America of American Airlines.