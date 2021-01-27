Frontier expands in the Dominican Republic: opens new flight between Miami and Punta Cana

Frontier Airlines is increasing its expansion to the Dominican Republic with a new route from Miami to Punta Cana, starting March 8, 2021. Non-stop flights will be operational on Mondays and Fridays.

The announcement comes after Frontier launched service from Miami to Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, in December of last year.

“We are delighted to continue our exceptional growth at the convenient Miami airport with new nonstop flights to Punta Cana,” said Daniel Shurz, Frontier Airlines senior vice president of commerce.

The news comes as Frontier has announced a new release in the Caribbean from Miami, with a new service to St Thomas in the Virgin Islands of the United States.

“These new flights will offer unmatched affordability and access between Miami and two beautiful destinations in the Caribbean. Additionally, the flights will maintain Frontier’s high standards of health, including the use of required face masks, temperature controls, and improved onboard cleanliness,” said Shurz.

On his side, Lester Sola, director of Miami International Airport, said, “We look forward to welcoming additional Frontier Airlines services.”

“We deeply appreciate your growing commitment to serving Miami-Dade County and helping our passengers return to their air travel safely,” he added, according to Caribbean Journal.