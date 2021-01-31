They recommend that passengers not wait to arrive at airports to get tested for Covid

Given the requirement imposed by the United States Government that every person must have a negative Covid-19 test to enter its territory, the executive president of Laboratorio Clínico Amadita, Patricia Gonzalez de Bergés, recommended to the population that has scheduled trips not to wait to arrive at the airport to take the test.

The suggestion is to avoid setbacks when traveling since they will have to present a negative antigen or PCR test to enter that nation. This requirement is mandatory for passengers over two years of age, including U.S. citizens and permanent residents.

González de Bergés informed that a temporary office of Amadita Laboratorio Clínico was set up to attend to emergencies that may occur with some travelers at the International Airport of the Americas (AILA).

She emphasized that travelers’ antigen tests must be performed a maximum of 72 hours before entering the USA. In the case of Amadita, no previous appointment or medical indication is required since the ARS does not cover it.