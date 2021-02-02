WTTC: Canada’s cancellation of flights to the Caribbean is “unfortunate”

THE NORTH AMERICAN COUNTRY STOPPED ITS FLIGHTS TO THE REGION UNTIL APRIL 30

Gloria Guevara affirms measure further damages the tourism sector.

They see rapid tests of Covid-19 to rescue the industry.

The World Travel and Tourism Council ( WTTC ) deplored the restriction of flights from Canada to Mexico and the Caribbean, also described as “unfortunate” the decision to suspend all travel on the dates of January 31 to April 30, 2021.

“The decision of the Canadian government to cancel all its flights to Mexico and the Caribbean until April 30, as a measure against the coronavirus pandemic, represents an unfortunate measure that will seriously affect the economy of the region,” said the entity.

According to Gloria Guevara Manzo, president and CEO of the WTTC, the radical measures harm international collaboration and further damage the sector that contributes one in ten jobs in the world.

Similarly, she explained that Canada’s travel and tourism sector would generate 1 million 670 thousand jobs, 8.8% of total employment in that country. This measure could have a substantial impact on this industry.

“The tourism sector will be key to Canada’s economic recovery once the pandemic has been fought,” she said.

The latest WTTC research reveals the devastating impact of COVID-19 on travel and tourism in North America. It could result in a loss of between 10.8 and 13.8 million jobs.

According to Guevara, the only way to rescue the tourism industry is through rapid and low-cost coronavirus testing and the implementation of a contact tracing regime.

“Quarantines should only be established for positive cases, so testing passengers is essential,” said the president of the WTTC.

Also, she said that “These simple and effective measures, together with the observance of improved hygiene protocols, such as the use of masks and physical distancing, will prevent the export of the virus and allow the free movement of travelers.”