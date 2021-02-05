Grupo Posadas: “Having 10 hotels in the Dominican Republic continues to be our priority”

“We do not rule out having city hotels in the DR as well.”

They plan to open the Grand Fiesta Americana Punta Cana in 2024

Enrique Calderón, COO of Grupo Posadas, confirmed to arecoa.com that they are moving forward to have ten hotel establishments in the Dominican Republic.

“If we would like to reach the goal, we want to have ten properties in the country because we have brands that make growth very possible, both in cities and resorts. We would love to have ten resorts, but we do not rule out having city hotels as well,” he added.

The executive of the Mexican tourism group stated that in this sense, they are contemplating having a hotel in Santo Domingo. “We are open and exploring and see how everything evolves; it has not ceased to be a priority (despite the pandemic) to have ten hotels in the DR,” he stressed.

To this end, the hotel group is on track. It already has the Live Aqua Resorts Punta Cana and will resume construction of the Grand Fiesta Americana Punta Cana, which was paralyzed by the pandemic by 2021.

Calderón explained to this tourism digital that if the plans continue, after overcoming the incidence of Covid-19, the hotel, which involves an investment of US$ 130 million, would be opening its doors in 2024.