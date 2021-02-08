Restrictions in Canada force Air Transat to close Caribbean flights

The Canadian government urges Canadian airlines to halt flights to popular vacation destinations to protect its population from mutations of the virus. This is why Air Transat is being forced to take drastic consequences: with immediate effect, the airline will entirely suspend its scheduled flights to Mexico and the Caribbean until April 30.

International flights will only be possible through Air Transat airports, and also, the government is encouraging airlines to stop flying to popular vacation destinations.

The airline will operate return flights only until February 13. In the meantime, passengers booked on flights from February 14 to April 30 will be rebooked by the airline on alternative flights. This is to ensure safe arrival in Canada.

“We are taking the actions requested by the Canadian government. This prompts us to suspend all our flights, including to Europe,” the airline said.

Jean-Marc Eustach, the airline’s president and CEO, announced the end of Air Transat’s operations. Last Friday, the airlines agreed to suspend all flights to Mexico and the Caribbean until the end of April.

In general, the suspension of flights will affect many parts of Europe, the Caribbean, and Latin America. In the Caribbean, for example, flights to Cuba, Jamaica, or the Dominican Republic are affected. In Mexico, the airline operates in the popular vacation destinations of Acapulco and Cancun.