Hard Rock Café Punta Cana opened its doors last Saturday, February 27, where visitors will experience the new design style and the latest technology.

In that sense, Anibal Fernandez, vice president of franchise operations of Hard Rock International, said that “We are proud to be able to reopen our iconic Café in Punta Cana.”

He added that “relocating to Punta Cana in early 2021 has been a great challenge for our partners, and we are extremely proud to finally announce the reopening of the iconic café in the beautiful Punta Cana area.”

Fernandez emphasized that “we are opening our doors with Hard Rock’s stringent and award-winning ‘SAFE + SOUND’ program, developed by a team of hospitality experts in collaboration with health and disinfection specialists from around the world, such as Ecolab and NSF, including guidelines from key agencies such as the World Health Organization (WHO) and the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).”

He added that we look forward to once again welcoming our Hard Rock fans to Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, in a “safe + sound” environment.