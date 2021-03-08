The largest tourist airport in the Dominican Republic promotes anticovid vaccination

THEY WILL INSTALL 20 VACCINATION STATIONS IN TERMINAL “B” OF PUNTA CANA

Grupo Puntacana gives great support to the fight against covid in the tourist area.

The conference will be held as established by Public Health.

With the support of the Puntacana Group and the Punta Cana International Airport ( PUJ ), the Ministry of Public Health announced the installation of logistics facilities and 20 simultaneous vaccination stations in Terminal “B” of the country’s largest tourist airport starting this Monday. March 8 at 9:00 in the morning to serve the entire tourist area.

According to the phases established by Public Health for the next 30 days, the conference will be available by age groups.

At the airport, people over sixty years of age, educators, and health personnel who have not yet been vaccinated will be vaccinated.

It is expected to receive approximately 2,000 people per day, carrying out the entire protocol defined for the National Vaccination Plan.

Terminal B of the Puntacana International Airport has been equipped with an area for the reception of documents, registration, 20 simultaneous vaccination posts, an observation area, and access to the parking lots of Terminal B and with all the logistical equipment required by the ministry.

To carry out the vaccination protocol in an organized manner, it is recommended that only persons over sixty years of age be vaccinated and attended with an accompanying person to speed the process.

Similarly, they recommend postponing vaccination if you have any acute fever until recovery, if you have a critical phase of Covid-19 infection, according to a press release.

While people who have received plasma or monoclonal antibody therapy should wait 90 days before being vaccinated, those who have a history of an allergic reaction or adverse reactions should consult with their doctor. The vaccine is not administered to pregnant women or children under 18 years.