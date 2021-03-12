Polish airline LOT resumes flights between Warsaw and the Dominican Republic

WITH AIR OPERATIONS, 19,500 NEW TOURISTS ARE EXPECTED

The president of the Civil Aviation Board ( JAC ), José Marte Piantini, reported that the Polish airline LOT Polish, the fifth largest in the European Union, restarted its air operations from Warsaw to the Dominican Republic; which is projected to contribute 19,500 new tourists to the country in the next few days.

At the JAC plenary meeting, a program of 39 air operations from and to Poland was authorized in the charter flight modality. This activity reconnects the European country with Dominican territory through the airports of Puerto Plata and Punta Cana.

Flights with Poland had been discontinued in March last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic; Therefore, with the approval of air operations, the JAC promotes the reactivation of tourist activity with one of the most important European destinations for the country.

LOT Polish Airlines is one of the oldest airlines globally and a significant air operator serving 68 destinations in 36 countries, based in Warsaw, Poland.