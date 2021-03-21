Apple Vacations will launch a flight from Pittsburgh to Punta Cana today (Saturday)

THEY SEEK TO REACTIVATE THE PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL TERMINAL

The first international flight in more than a year will take off from the Pittsburgh International Airport next Saturday, bound for the Dominican Republic and Mexico.

“We see it on both Apple Vacations and Vacation Express to Punta Cana and Cancun, so we hope that travelers will fly again from Pittsburgh International,” said Bob Kerlik, Vice President, Media Relations for Allegheny County Airport Authority.

He recalled that “This is the first commercial flight through customs in more than a year.”

Meanwhile, William Fitting, director of the Port of Pittsburgh for US Customs and Border Protection, said that “We will have the entire area sprayed between flights. We have plexiglass installed there. We have a few stations to wash our hands. We have spacing markers.”

He emphasized that “We have people who are going to be here cleaning things up as they go. We are doing the best we can.”

Also, he said that the airport had implemented similar measures throughout the terminal. “Airport officials also recently installed robotic UV floor scrubbers,” according to Wpxi Pittsburgh.