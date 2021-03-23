Asonahores: hotel occupancy goes from 32% to 42% nationwide

Rafael Blanco Tejera, president of the Association of Hotels and Tourism ( Asonahores ), explained that the occupancy of hotel rooms went from 32% in February to expect 42% nationwide for Easter.

“The recovery that the United States is experiencing due to its vaccination campaign against the coronavirus is helping the tourism sector to the point that for this Easter the reservations have a strong upward rhythm,” he added.

He indicated that “This month culminates the high season and winter in the main tourist-origin countries, but businessmen in the sector pin their hopes on a more solid and sustained recovery in summer.”

Blanco Tejera also said that the Covid-19 prevention protocol would continue to apply.

In this context, David Collado, Minister of Tourism, announced that 128,000 tourists have arrived in the country and that travel agencies have reported record sales to the Dominican Republic.