Asonahores: hotel occupancy goes from 32% to 42% nationwide
Rafael Blanco Tejera, president of the Association of Hotels and Tourism ( Asonahores ), explained that the occupancy of hotel rooms went from 32% in February to expect 42% nationwide for Easter.
“The recovery that the United States is experiencing due to its vaccination campaign against the coronavirus is helping the tourism sector to the point that for this Easter the reservations have a strong upward rhythm,” he added.
He indicated that “This month culminates the high season and winter in the main tourist-origin countries, but businessmen in the sector pin their hopes on a more solid and sustained recovery in summer.”