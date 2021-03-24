Abinader urges Dominican ball players to invest in their country

La Romana.- President Luis Abinader on Tuesday urged Major League Baseball players and famous Dominican figures to invest in the country, promising them all the support of his government.

The president assured that today the country is moving towards economic recovery even in the midst of a pandemic that continues to affect the population, and gave as an example, the beginning of the construction of the Hilton Garden Inn La Caleta Hotel, La Romana, which cost US$17 million and creates more than 300 direct local jobs.

He said the Government encourages that type of investment because of what it represents in both job creation and economic dynamics.

“A project that has our endorsement and the blessing of an entire country that is moving towards economic recovery…”