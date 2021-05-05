Turpial resumes the Valencia-Santo Domingo with three weekly flights

OPERATES ON MONDAYS, WEDNESDAYS, AND FRIDAYS ON BOEING 737-400 AIRCRAFT

Reactivation of flights accelerates tourism recovery in DR

Aerodom predicts successes for the Venezuelan airline in a new stage

The Venezuelan airline Turpial Airlines resumed its operations from Valencia, Venezuela, to the Dominican Republic through Las Américas International Airport ( AILA ).

The airline will operate the Valencia-Santo Domingo frequency three times a week (Monday, Wednesday, and Friday) after having obtained its Air Operator Certificate for a Foreign Company ( AOCR ) from the Civil Aviation Board (JAC).

“With great enthusiasm we received Turpial Airlines at the José Francisco Peña Gómez Int. Airport of Las Américas, which will be operating three weekly flights on its Valencia – Santo Domingo route. We wish you many successes in this new stage,” they indicate from Dominican Airports Siglo XXI ( Aerodom ).

The airline opened new commercial offices in the country to strengthen the services offered to all its customers.