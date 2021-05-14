The Web likes Miss Dominican Republic Universe

Santo Domingo.– Miss Dominican Republic Universe (MissRDU) Kimberly Jiménez, is still in the sights of the specialized sites in the two-day beauty contest for Miss Universe, which is held Sunday, May 16.

Among the most recognized is Missosology.org, a portal that analyzes the candidates and all the details of the contest, set for Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, in Florida.

The website revealed Thursday night the 35 candidates who, according to what they predict based on expert analyses could advance to the semifinal and one of them take the crown. Among them is the Dominican Republic.