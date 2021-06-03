Dominican Republic lifts restrictions on travelers from England and Brazil

The Dominican Republic reported this Wednesday that passengers from the United Kingdom and Brazil would no longer have to present negative tests for covid-19, a measure that only remained in force for five days.

The Civil Aviation Board (JAC) highlighted in a statement that in England, the decision was made because 75% of its adult population has already received a first dose of the vaccine against the disease, while 49.5% of that population segment has been wholly inoculated.

As for Brazil, the JAC added, the results of a vaccination plan carried out in a municipality in that country were taken as a reference, through which deaths from coronavirus decreased by 95% after the application of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.

The restrictions, however, are maintained for travelers from South Africa and are now added to those visiting the country from India “due to the outbreak of new variants of SARS-CoV-2.”

Passengers from South Africa and India must present negative tests taken no more than 72 hours before arrival; this includes travelers from those nations arriving in the Dominican Republic from a third country.

“This measure does not apply to passengers in transit or minors,” said the Dominican body.

The JAC said that the random tests for rapid detection of covid-19 are maintained “for all arriving passengers” in the Dominican Republic.

“Passengers who present a vaccination card or negative PCR test within 72 hours before their arrival in the Dominican Republic will be exempt from the random test,” the document explained.

The Civil Aviation Board reported last weekend that the restrictions regarding the United Kingdom would be implemented for only five days, while to Brazil and South Africa, the measures would reach 30 days. At that time, India was not included.