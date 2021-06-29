Punta Cana Covid-Free: vaccination pushes return of tourists

ERNESTO VELOZ HIGHLIGHTS REBOUND IN OCCUPANCY AND ARRIVAL OF VISITORS IN THAT POLE

All hotel staff is immunized against Covid-19.

They trust the early reopening of the German and Canadian markets.

Ernesto Veloz, president of the Association of Hotels and Tourism Projects of the East ( Asoleste ), said that during the last months, the East zone had had a rebound in terms of occupation and arrival of tourists, as well as in the movement of business ( within the established schedule).

“People are very enthusiastic and very attentive to everything that happens in the area,” he added while indicating that the tourist destination continues to enjoy the confidence of investors for the implementation of new projects.

“New investments are coming, very soon we will have a new pie here in the area although I cannot yet anticipate the brand,” he said.

In this sense, Veloz explained to arecoa.com that the confidence of the country and destination are accentuated by the vaccination process carried out on hotel staff.

“We continue to think about the signature of” Punta Cana Covid-Free “because we have vaccinated all hotel staff and we continued with the environment as tour operators, hikers, taxi drivers … that is, the entire tourist population and we continue working on it,” he said.

As for the summer, the manager said it would be a good season, although he expects markets like Canada to be free of restrictions.

“Germany is almost at it again and with those markets I think that if we are going to have a significant rebound, although we basically have to intensify North America, Canada and the US, which are the markets that we have closest to because right now the flights are more expensive arriving on the other side of the Atlantic, but since Europe opens I am sure that we are going to have a good push, mainly from Spain,” he emphasized.