DR Golf Travel Exchange returns in September

Santo Domingo, R.D.-Target Marketing Consultants has confirmed that the Dominican Republic Golf Travel Exchange will return to Cap Cana next month of September.

The unique Secrets Cap Cana Resort & Spa will once again host the most important event for the Dominican golf industry, being the only in its category promoting the Dominican Republic as the best golf destination in the entire Caribbean and one of the top worldwide.

Teddy de Lara, executive director of Target Marketing Consultants, said that as in each edition, the DR Golf Travel Exchange 2021 will be attended by tour operators and international media specialized in the golf industry, who will meet with hoteliers, golf course directors, DMCs and local media.

De Lara stated that, under strict health security protocols, attendees will be able to take advantage of an agenda that includes live presentations by hoteliers and golf directors, a workshop, as well as a one-fun-day tournament at the Punta Espada Golf Course, designed by the famous Jack Nicklaus.

During the first six editions, more than 480 delegates have participated from 23 countries, consolidating the DR Golf Travel Exchange as the event-to-be each year in the Dominican Republic to carry on your business with local hotels, golf courses, and other suppliers.

This activity counts with the support of AM Resorts, Grupo Cap Cana, and the Punta Espada Golf Course, among others.